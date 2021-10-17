After the release of his last film, Michael Caine addressed rumors that he was retiring from acting.

Michael Caine isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“I haven’t retired,” the 88-year-old actor tweeted Saturday, a day after his comments that Lina Roessler’s “Best Sellers” might be his final picture ignited retirement rumors.

Caine’s representatives also told Variety that he isn’t done creating movies. Unnamed sources told the newspaper that the “Batman Begins” star is presently reading two scripts for future projects.

“Regarding retirement, I’ve spent almost 50 years getting up at 6 a.m. to create movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!” Caine said in a statement to the source.

Caine reviewed his career on the BBC radio show “Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review” on Friday, prompting speculation about his retirement.

He remarked of his involvement in “Best Sellers,” “Funnily enough, it’s turned out to be my last part, truly.” “I can’t walk very well because I haven’t worked in two years and have a spine problem that affects my leg.” Caine says he authored and published a couple of “successful” books while he wasn’t acting. When comparing the two occupations, he remarked that being a writer was more difficult “”As an actor, you have to get up at half-past six a.m. and get to the studio,” she says. You can start writing as a writer without even getting out of bed!” When host Simon Mayo asked the two-time Oscar winner if she had any regrets, she responded yes “”I think it would be, certainly,” Caine said when asked if “Best Sellers” would be his final film. Obviously, there haven’t been any proposals in the last two years. Because no one has made any films that I’d like to do. But I’m also 88 years old. There aren’t many scripts with an 88-year-old leading man.” This wasn’t the first time Caine had brought up the subject of retirement. He remarked in an interview with Variety in August that he never officially retired and that he’s glad he did.

“I would never have won an Academy Award [for ‘Cider House Rules’], I would never have done a film with Jack Nicholson, and I would not have done all those [‘Batman’] pictures with Christopher Nolan if I had retired at 65,” he stated at the time.

On September 17, Caine’s film “Best Sellers,” starring Aubrey Plaza, Ellen Wong, and Scott Speedman, was released.