After the public Everton challenge, how can James Rodriguez earn Rafa Benitez’s trust?

Rafa Benitez’s last Everton press conference was dominated by one individual, which came as no surprise.

Many people assumed James Rodriguez would have moved on to greener pastures by now. In reality, after notifying the playmaker that he would be allowed to depart, the Blues boss may have been in that camp.

There was no move for the Colombian international despite several transfer rumours, spells of isolation, heated Twitch streaming, and social media statements.

Benitez sat down to meet the media before of heading his side out for the second time this season at Goodison Park against Burnley, as late whispers of a possible departure to Turkey faded into flames.

However, reporters and supporters alike were wondering what would happen next for Rodriguez.

The manager made it clear in what was often a cryptic and cautious press conference that he would not freeze out the player he was willing to let depart Merseyside.

“Each player has his own traits, and there are those games when he can make a difference,” Benitez said.

“If James wants to stay with us, we’ll have to find the proper games for him, and he’ll have to demonstrate his devotion and drive. It’s something his teammates, supporters, and staff are looking forward to seeing him do.

“If he can achieve that, he will be able to help the team.”

Finding the “perfect games” for Rodriguez could be the most important issue in the coming months.

Benitez has obviously assessed the problem objectively and devised a solution that, if implemented correctly, should benefit all parties.

Last season, the Colombian international caused a lot of controversy. While his talent shown at times, he didn’t appear on the pitch frequently enough to persuade others.

At the time of writing, Everton have 18 games remaining before the January transfer market opens, with the possibility of a few more if the club proceeds further in the League Cup.

The real question today is how many of those games can the playmaker really hope to appear in.

