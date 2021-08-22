After the platform banned sexually explicit content, the Bella Thorne OnlyFans controversy resurfaced.

Following the announcement by OnlyFans that it will no longer allow sexually explicit content on its platform, several critics have suggested that Bella Thorne is to blame for the policy change.

OnlyFans announced earlier this week that starting this fall, it will no longer let creators to post any content containing “sexually explicit behaviour,” claiming the necessity to “comply with the needs of our banking partners and payout providers,” according to Variety. While nudity-containing photographs and videos will still be allowed, the site known for pornographic content may soon be aimed toward celebrities, public figures, and anyone who want to charge a price for access to exclusive content.

Thorne, who notably smashed records and won $1 million within 24 hours of joining OnlyFans in August 2020, was quickly linked to the adjustments by some Twitter users.

“Hey, where is Bella Thorne amid all of this OnlyFans drama?” you might wonder. I thought she wanted to be a big star in order to help de-stigmatize sex labor? One person tweeted, “Oh that’s right, she only worries when she’s getting money and doesn’t have to worry about actual [sex workers’]lives and income.”

“If she truly cared about [sex workers]and wanted to help destigmatize their careers like she stated, I feel like this would be an essential topic to finally speak on, but nooooooooo,” the same Twitter user said.

“It’s all because of Bella Thorne.

OnlyFans was a safe haven for sex workers until she arrived to produce a phony documentary and profit from sex labor. A second user said, “F–k Bella Thorne.”

“Well, it appears to be Bella Thorne’s fault. “I guess banks are still affected by what she did, because a lot of them said they won’t work with OnlyFans if there’s porn on it,” another speculated.

Others, on the other hand, supported Thorne and other celebrities who joined OnlyFans in the last year, claiming that payment processors and banks were to fault for the changes that would affect the thousands of sex workers on the site.

“It irritates me that people are furious at Bella Thorne right now when the banks and OnlyFans are suckier than she is. Yes, what she did was bad, but the banks were even worse. It isn’t entirely her fault. One individual said, “It’s like people are blaming her for angering the gods.”

"However, the adjustment isn't being made for celebrities. It's not because of them.