After the mud flats rescue, dog owners are being warned.

Following the rescue of a dog stuck in the mud at a Wirral beauty spot yesterday, dog owners are being advised to exercise particular caution.

After reports of a dog stranded in mud flats near Dee Sailing Club in Thurstaston, coastguard rescue teams from the Wirral and Flint in North Wales were dispatched.

Two officers dressed in mud rescue gear traveled over the mud flats to save the dog, who was reunited with his owner “wet and dirty but in good health.”

In a social media post about the event, a representative for Wirral Coastguard complimented the owners for taking “reasonable” precautions and not approaching the treacherous mud flats to rescue the dog, instead waiting for the coast dog to arrive.

“Tasked along with our flank team Flint Coastguard Rescue Team to reports of a dog perhaps caught in the mud, water, and gullys on the River Dee mud flats near Dee Sailing Club Thurstaston,” a Wirral Coastguard spokesperson stated.

“Because it was unknown whether the owner was also at danger of being entrapped while attempting to recover the dog, the team was dispatched to investigate and, if necessary, act.

“When I got there, the dog was still out on the mud flats.

“To eliminate the possibility of the owner attempting a rescue, two of our specially trained Coastguard Rescue Officers were launched onto the muck in full mud rescue gear.

“After a little time, they arrived to the dog with some tasty dog treats and a leash.

“The dog was promptly reunited with its owner, exhausted, muddy, but otherwise healthy..”

“The dog owner in this occasion was quite intelligent and did in fact hold off entering the danger area and waited for our arrival,” the coastguard said, adding that the owner had followed coastguard recommendations.

“In the vast majority of cases, the dog will return to safety on his own.”