After the ‘Masked Singer’ reveal, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson discusses her relationship with Mama June.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is opening up about her mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, and the nature of their relationship.

While the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star and her mother spent the final season of “The Masked Singer” together, Thompson, 16, acknowledged in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that their relationship hasn’t fully healed.

“We’re absolutely working on us and trying to heal the relationship right now,” the teenage reality star told ET. “I don’t think it’s completely fixed, but it’s definitely going there,” she says. Shannon has been determined to reclaim her children and reconcile with her daughters since getting sober after a time in treatment for drug addiction. She even relocated closer to her family in order to be more involved in their lives while they film the second season of their WE tv series, “Mama June: Road to Redemption.” The matriarch told the magazine that she now tries to spend “every day” with her children. “We see one other a lot during production because we film five days a week,” Shannon explained. “I live about 15 minutes from there now.”

Thompson and Shannon competed as a wildcard competitor in the singing competition “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday, assuming the disguise of a beach ball to perform Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA.”

However, the mother-daughter duo’s debut performance turned out to be their last when they garnered the fewest votes from the panel, studio audience, and at-home supporters and were unmasked at the end of the episode.

The 42-year-old reality star, who had been clean for over a year and a half when she and her daughter appeared on stage, characterized her time on the program as a “emotional journey” in an interview with People.

“That’s probably why I cried when we walked on stage the night of the concert. Because for the first time outside of regular life, I was actually doing something with her, our show – a massive production in California — sober, “Shannon said.

Along with Thompson’s stint on “Dancing With the Stars,” Shannon told ET that joining “The Masked Singer” was one of the “biggest” endeavors in their family’s reality show history.

“I’m hopeful that now that everyone has seen it, we’ll be able to undertake more projects like this,” she said.

