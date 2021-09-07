After the lawsuit, Nicole Scherzinger calls Robin Antin’s claims “ludicrous and false.”

It’s Nicole Scherzinger’s chance to speak, just days after Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin filed a lawsuit against her, saying she refused to participate in the group’s reunion tour. The lawyer for the singer of “Right There” has retaliated with an incendiary statement.

According to the lawsuit, Scherzinger is attempting to renegotiate a 2019 agreement on their joint business, Pussycat Dolls Worldwide, and their upcoming reunion tour. Scherzinger has threatened to withdraw out of the tour unless she is given 75 percent ownership and “complete creative control,” according to Antin. They initially agreed on a share of 49%.

According to a statement obtained by PEOPLE from Scherzinger’s lawyer, Howard King, Antin’s charges are “ludicrous and baseless.”

Antin is demanding a refund of the $600,000 he spent on the tour. However, according to King, those are Robin’s flaws, and Scherzinger is not to blame for the venture.

Antin’s assertions, according to the statement, are “a desperate attempt to deflect accountability for her own failures by attempting to place obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist.”

The reunion tour of the Pussycat Dolls was originally scheduled for 2020, but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to King’s statement, “Robin will fail in her efforts to profit off Nicole’s hard-won success in order to dig herself out of a deep financial hole she has dug for herself via her own terrible business and professional judgments.”

“Prior to Nicole’s involvement, Robin borrowed (and spent) $600,000 from Live Nation without Nicole’s authorization, which she won’t or can’t repay,” King added.

“Nicole has committed more than $150,000 of her own money in favor of a future PCD reunion that has now been rendered impossible due to Robin’s actions (including the public exposure of the group members’ sensitive financial information),” according to the statement.

“Nicole adores and respects PCD fans, and she aspires to return to the stage one day to sing the group’s incredible classics for them. Sadly, this will not be possible in these circumstances,” King said in his statement.

Antin formed the Pussycat Dolls as a burlesque troupe in 1995. By 2003, Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar, and Melody Thornton had converted the group into a musical girl group.