After the launch of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were seen kissing during a PDA-filled outing.

During a recent outing in New York City, Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez showed off their PDA.

After lunch with several friends, Bezos, 57, and Sánchez, 51, were seen leaving Cipriani in central Manhattan on Friday.

According to People, the duo was spotted locking lips and holding hands as they walked down the sidewalk with their entourage.

The Amazon millionaire wore a loose black polo shirt that he partially tucked into belted pants for the outing. He also wore black sneakers and silver-framed circular sunglasses.

Sánchez, meanwhile, wore a white peacoat over an orange minidress and white sneakers. Her Hermès Birkin bag was orange and she wore big black square sunglasses to complement her ensemble.

The performance came only days after Blue Origin’s historic launch on Wednesday, which made William Shatner, the 90-year-old star of “Star Trek,” the oldest person to travel to space.

Sánchez paid a touching homage to her boyfriend on social media before of the event.

Along with a photo of Bezos riding a horse, the Emmy Award-winning journalist added, “Good luck on the launch, my love.” “You and your @blueorigin crew will launch four wonderful people into space this morning, only yards away from where we were riding horses the day before. This is very great! You never fail to astound me.” Sánchez followed up with a photo of herself and Bezos watching the New Shepard rocket launch at Blue Origin’s private facility in west Texas with the families of the four crew members: Shatner, Blue Origin VP of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, and Medidata co-founder Glen de Vries.

On Instagram, Sánchez noted that she and her partner were able to bond with the crew members’ families.

“Simply holding their hands and feeling their love was a remarkable experience in and of itself. This is how it all begins, “she continued.

On Friday, the journalist used the platform to share images of herself and Bezos having a good time at the event.

In one photo, Bezos is seen carrying Sánchez over his shoulder, while another shows him high-fiving his girlfriend.

Sánchez had been updating her Twitter followers in the days leading up to Blue Origin’s historic debut. She uploaded a photo of herself and Bezos holding hands when they landed in Texas for the launch just before liftoff.

“Boots on the ground in Texas for the launch of @blueorigin. I’m looking forward to it! “she penned

Bezos and Sánchez went public with their business. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.