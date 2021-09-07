After the Kourtney Kardashian DM drama, Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick are taking some time apart, according to reports.

According to a rumor, Amelia Gray Hamlin and her boyfriend Scott Disick did not follow through on their plans to spend the holiday weekend together.

Originally, Hamlin, 20, and Disick, 38, intended to spend Labor Day weekend together. After Younes Bendjima published the messages Disick allegedly sent him about Kourtney Kardashian and her new boyfriend Travis Barker’s PDA in Italy, the two apparently decided to separate.

“Scott and Amelia had planned to spend Labor Day weekend in The Hamptons together, but Amelia stayed in NYC and Scott went [to the Hamptons]without her,” an unnamed insider told Entertainment Tonight.

According to the informant, Disick acted unconcerned by the purported leak, but his girlfriend was not.

“Shortly after Scott [supposedly]DMed Younes, Amelia and Scott were still trying to coordinate plans for New York Fashion Week. Scott was attempting to dismiss the situation, but as time passed, Amelia became increasingly enraged by the situation,” the person continued.

According to the insider, Hamlin has been “understanding” of Disick and Kardashian’s co-parenting routine and family dynamics, but the alleged DMs have “disappointed her.”

” According to the insider, the two are now “figuring out where to go from here and what their future looks like.”

Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, are the three children of Disick and Kardashian, who divorced in 2015.

Bendjima made headlines last week after he published the DMs he purportedly received from the Talentless clothing brand creator on his Instagram Story. The International Business Times was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the email.

“Is this chick all right???? What the hell is going on here? Disick allegedly posted under a photo of Kardashian straddling and kissing Barker on their trip to Italy, “In the middle of Italy.”

“It doesn’t matter to me if she’s pleased. PS: I ain’t your brother,” Bendjima responded, writing on the screenshot, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

Barker appeared to react to the purported leak by posting a photo of Ray Liotta’s character from “Goodfellas” laughing on his Instagram Story. Kardashian also shared the Bible phrase “John 15:7,” which states, “If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you.”

When she, Hamlin appeared to defend Disick from the backlash. Brief News from Washington Newsday.