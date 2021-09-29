After the judge refused to dismiss the child porn case, Josh Duggar and his wife Anna smile.

Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar’s wife, was seen holding hands as the couple left an Arkansas courthouse on Monday, showing her support for her husband amid his child pornography charges.

This was their first public appearance since Duggar was arrested in April and accused with receiving and possessing child pornography on two counts.

Both charges have been dismissed after he entered a not guilty plea.

The former “19 Kids and Counting” star, 33, appeared at a Fayetteville court on Monday for an evidence hearing ahead of his trial, which is set for Nov. 30.

Duggar and Anna, both 33, smiled as they walked out of the courtroom hand-in-hand, according to footage captured by 40/29 News.

He was dressed in a gray suit, while his wife donned a flowing pink dress to show off her burgeoning baby bulge. Together, they are expecting their seventh child.

Duggar and his legal team filed many motions to dismiss or suppress evidence in the case prior to his trial. According to People, citing court records, a judge refused four of the five petitions on Monday, including a motion to suppress images of Duggar’s hands and feet taken while he was in detention.

The judge also denied motions to suppress statements Duggar allegedly made to federal agents during their investigation, dismiss the case entirely on the grounds that investigators failed to “preserve potentially exculpatory evidence,” and dismiss Duggar’s indictment due to technicalities regarding who was in charge of the Department of Homeland Security at the time of their investigation.

The fifth motion, a request for the suppression of evidence, has yet to be decided.

In 2019, Duggar is accused of uploading files portraying sexually assaulted minors onto a computer at his now-defunct used car shop.

In May, a federal agent testified that the reality star’s computer included at least 65 photographs of child pornography.

Anna is “standing by” her husband despite his allegations, according to a source who told People in May.

“She believes Josh is a good guy. [Josh] had seen [his]kids there with Anna. The insider continued, “She has to be there.”

Duggar’s arrest came just days after the couple revealed they were expecting their second child. Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 1 are his and Anna’s children.

Duggar was not permitted to return home due to the nature of his case. He must be “in a domicile where there is no minor in the home,” according to the judge. However,. Brief News from Washington Newsday.