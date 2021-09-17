After the Jodie Comer scene, the Gogglebox stars were moved to tears.

Jodie Comer’s performance in Help drove the Gogglebox stars to tears.

The beloved Channel 4 show made its long-awaited return tonight with a new series.

Fans of the show thrilled as some of our favorite TV stars, including Lee Riley and Jenny Newby, invited us back into their homes to deliver comments on some of the week’s best television.

The Goggleboxers tuned in to Emma Raducanu’s sporting victory in the US Open, ITV2’s Ready to Mingle, and Liverpool set-drama Help.

The touching narrative of a young care home worker’s friendship with a patient during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic was told in the 120-minute film starring scouse celebrities Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham, which premiered last night.

Last night’s drama moved viewers to tears, and the dramatic scenes even overpowered the Gogglebox stars.

Stars like Pete Sandiford were moved to tears by a moment in which Jodie Comer’s Sarah was trying to care for an unwell care home patient.

“We didn’t see any of this since we were locked up at home,” he explained. It hits close to home, doesn’t it?”

Jodie Comer’s performance in especially wowed the TV personalities, with Giles applauding the Childwall actress’ Liverpool accent.

“How do you pick up a Liverpool accent like that?” he inquired.

His wife Mary quickly corrected him, saying, “She’s from Liverpool.”

Gogglebox viewers flocked to Twitter to express how the drama’s scenes had driven them to tears once more.

“I cried at #Help last night,” Sinead said. I’m crying once more. #Gogglebox.”

“I cried my eyes out seeing #Help on @Channel4 last night, and I cried my eyes out again watching it on #gogglebox,” Carl said. @JodieComerDaily and @StephenGraham73, as well as the entire cast, were incredible. I’ll be surprised if this doesn’t win every @BAFTA available. “The most moving television program I’ve ever seen.”

“Help is so hard to watch,” wrote another user.