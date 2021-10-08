After the first seven games, rank the Everton players.

Everton have responded positively to the arrival of Rafa Benitez after the departures of Carlo Ancelotti in the summer and James Rodriguez more recently.

Since their fourth-place finish in the Premier League in 2004/05, they have had the best start to a season.

The team has dealt with injuries and departures, and while they have a difficult run ahead of them after the international break, the Spaniard’s early effort has been evident.

Benitez’s side is yet to be defeated at Goodison Park, and earned a point against Manchester United at Old Trafford before the international break.

Everton is hoping to improve on their mid-table performance last season, and Benitez has already seen a number of players respond well to his management.

