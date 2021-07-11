After the final modification to the opening hours of Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Morrisons, and Lidl,

Due of the Euro 2020 final, some supermarkets in the UK, including Tesco, Lidl, and Co-op, have adjusted their operating hours.

The European Championship final will be played tonight between England and Italy.

If the men’s football team wins at Wembley, it will be their first major tournament victory since the 1966 World Cup.

This summer, Asda is offering consumers £10 off family attractions such as Flip Out, Gulliver’s World, and Go Ape.

With the game gaining traction, some organizations have implemented flexible working hours so that employees can participate.

Tesco has stated that its hours would be cut, so we’ve put up a checklist below to ensure you don’t get caught out today.

It’s worth noting that social separation, facial coverings, and safety precautions are still in effect this weekend, ahead of the July 19 full-relaxation of rules.

Here are the grocery opening hours for today to help you plan your visit.

Tesco

During the match, Tesco is closing all of its stores.

Express stores in the United Kingdom will close at 7.45 p.m. on Sunday, with normal hours resumed on Monday.

Large retailers will operate on a Sunday schedule, closing at 4 or 5 p.m.

“Every fan helps,” the grocery behemoth wrote on social media. This is significant. The most important game in 55 years.

“As a result, all of our stores in England will be closed for the match so that our great staff may watch it as well.”

“After all their hard work, it’s the least they deserve.”

“And come kick-off, England will need every ounce of support they can get.”

Asda

Asda’s opening hours have remained unchanged.

Stores will open at 10 a.m. or 10.30 a.m. as usual today, and shut at 4 p.m. or 4.30 p.m.

Aldi

Aldi’s Sunday hours have been extended to allow consumers “more time to stock up on food.”

On Sundays, Aldi stores in England and Wales are normally open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

However, they will open half an hour earlier today, at 9.30 a.m.

Morrisons

Morrisons’ hours of operation have not changed.

Stores will open at 10 a.m. or 10.30 a.m. as usual today, and shut at 4 p.m. or 4.30 p.m.

Lidl

Lidl stores will close at 4 p.m. today, as is customary.

If England wins, however, the bargain supermarket will open later on Monday.

“Footballs are returning home,” Lidl wrote on social media.

“At Lidl, we’re giving our employees more time to celebrate. The summary comes to a close.