After the filming of ‘Rust,’ Alec Baldwin is ‘very interested’ in limiting firearms on set.

After being pursued by paparazzi in Manchester, Vermont, Alec Baldwin spoke out about the fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust.”

Baldwin pulled over to the side of the road on Saturday to meet with a group of photographers who were constantly following his children and making them cry.

The 63-year-old actor was accompanied by his wife, Hilaria, who looked to be documenting the encounter with her phone.

Baldwin agreed to answer questions from the photographers but stated that he would not comment on the police inquiry. “It’s an ongoing investigation into the death of a woman who was a friend of mine,” Baldwin added.

The actor was then asked if he would ever work on another film set with firearms, but he refused to answer since he couldn’t.

Baldwin, on the other hand, said that he is “very interested” in the present “ongoing effort to ban the use of firearms on film sets.”

The shooting event has made the actor wonder how many more genuine firearms have been used on stage without anyone’s awareness.

“However, consider how many gunshots have been fired in movies and television shows during the last 75 years.” “This is America,” Baldwin stated emphatically. “How many bullets have previously gone off in movies and on television sets?” In the last 75 years, how many billions have been spent? And almost all of it went off without a hitch.” “So what has to happen now is, we have to know that when it does go wrong and it’s this horrific, catastrophic catastrophe, we have to take some new measures,” the actor concluded. No live — no actual weaponry on set.” Rubber guns, plastic firearms, no live — no real armaments on set.” “It’s not up to me to make that decision.” It’s critical that you understand that I’m not an expert in this sector, so whatever other people determine is the best way to go in terms of safeguarding people’s safety on set, I’m all for it and will help in any way I can.” Baldwin’s encounter with the paparazzi follows the tragic shooting on the set of “Rust.” Baldwin was rehearsing a scenario at the time and was given a “cold gun,” which he assumed was safe to use.

However, the gun accidentally discharged a real bullet, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. While authorities investigate the shooting, the production of “Rust” has been halted indefinitely.