After the fight with Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack proves she’s “The Boss” on the “Flip or Flop” set.

After her feud with former Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack proved to the public that she is “the boss” on the “Flip or Flop” set.

After word of their dramatic on-set feud made headlines, Haack appeared to be throwing some shade at her ex-husband. People said that she published a clip on her Instagram Story showcasing how well the filming process was going for her sans El Moussa.

While on the set of “Flip or Flop,” which is now filming its 10th season, Haack posted a series of videos. “Nice day on the Flip or Flop set,” she commented in the first video, as the camera zoomed to show the crew members milling around and El Moussa was obviously absent.

She looked to be recording with a contractor in another video. She informed him, “Alright, well, it’s looking wonderful, but since Tarek isn’t here, I say we carry the tile all the way behind the vanity.”

“All right, you’re the boss,” remarked one of the team members.

As she went away, Hack nodded and added, “I’m the boss.”

El Moussa allegedly screamed at Haack during filming their successful HGTV show, according to an anonymous source. He was said to have gone on a verbal rant because he didn’t appreciate how she indicated him that she and the crew were ready to shoot the following part. He likened his ex-wife to his fiancée, Heather Rae Young of “Selling Sunset,” and told her that he enjoyed watching her fail, saying, “The world knows you’re insane.”

“Take a good look at me, take a good look at me, take a good look at me. El Moussa, 39, remarked, “It’s called winning.”

He is also accused of telling her that he “created” her and calling her a “washed-up loser.”

On the same day they had a disagreement, Haack appeared to throw some shade at El Moussa on Instagram when she posted a photo of herself with her new lover, Joshua Hall. She identified him as her “ride or die” in a photo of the two of them in a car.

"It's either ride or die." Some people are fortunate enough to get everything right the first time, but no one should feel bad if they don't.