After the fatal shooting of ‘Rust,’ Alec Baldwin Speaks On Camera For The First Time.

After the fatal shooting occurred on the set of “Rust,” Alec Baldwin broke his quiet and spoke on camera for the first time.

Baldwin was spotted by paparazzi in Vermont on Saturday. After accidentally firing an accidently loaded prop gun on the “Rust” set, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, it was the first time he addressed the subject on camera.

“I’m not permitted to say anything because the inquiry is still underway. The Sheriff’s Department in Santa Fe has given me an order. I am unable to respond to any inquiries about the probe. I’m sorry, but I can’t “In a video obtained by TMZ, he said. “It’s an ongoing investigation into the death of a woman.” He went on to say that Hutchins was a friend of his and that he had taken her and Souza out to dinner when they arrived in Santa Fe to begin filming.

“We were a well-oiled group shooting a movie together when this horrific incident occurred. ‘Don’t make any comments on the pending inquiry,’ I’ve been advised several times “he stated

Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, is “overwhelmed with sadness,” according to the “Motherless Brooklyn” actor, who has already spoken to him. He referred to the sad accident as a “one in a trillion episode.” “On set, there are sometimes unintentional incidents, but nothing like this. This is a one-in-a-billion chance occurrence. It’s a one-in-a-trillion occurrence “He went on to say more. “He’s taken aback. He is the father of a 9-year-old son. We get in touch with them on a regular basis because we’re concerned about his family and his child.” Baldwin first spoke up about the event a day after it occurred on Twitter. There were no words to express his “horror and sadness” over the death of Hutchins, who he described as a “much admired colleague.” He stated that he was completely helping with the investigation and that he had contacted Matthew.

He wrote at the time, “My heart is shattered for her husband, their son, and those who knew and loved Halyna.”

The possibility of criminal charges “hasn’t been ruled out,” according to Juan Rios, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office’s public relations officer, who told the New York Post last week. He urged the members of the crew to come forward with any information they had on the matter.