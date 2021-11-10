After the Everton summer drama, Ainsley Maitland-Niles discusses what he is ‘searching for.’

After being linked with a loan move to Everton, Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles insists he wants to put the summer drama ‘behind him.’

The 24-year-old, a product of Arsenal’s system, appeared to be on his way out of the club during the summer transfer window after posting on social media about his desire to go.

In an attempt to force his move to Goodison Park, he posted on Instagram, “All I want to do is go where I’m needed and where I’m going to play.”

Everton made no approach to Arsenal, therefore Maitland-Niles stayed at the Emirates and has now made 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

“That’s all behind me now,” he stated, indicating he wants to move on from the turmoil.

“All I can think about right now is the future and what is ahead of me.”

“It was nice to be out there receiving my minutes today, and hopefully there will be more to come.”

“It’s always a fantastic feeling to get on the pitch and play,” he says. Of course, I’m hoping for more minutes; all I have to do now is keep my head down and keep working hard.” On Sunday afternoon, the England international started Arsenal’s 1-0 Premier League triumph over Watford.

It was only his second league appearance of the season, with his previous appearance coming in a 1-0 win over Norwich City in September.

Despite Everton’s late interest, Maitland-Niles allegedly had a conversation with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and was informed of the club’s plans for him at the Emirates.