After the ‘DWTS’ star’s cryptic Instagram post, JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have split up, according to reports.

An unnamed insider told Us Weekly that Siwa, 18, and Prew, 18, had broken up after less than a year of dating.

According to the informant, “JoJo and Kylie did broke up.” “Some members of the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast are aware of the split.” Siwa has not publicly announced the breakup, but a source told Us Weekly that the two parted ways two weeks ago. Despite her sadness, the “Dance Moms” veteran has been doing her best to put up a nice show on “DWTS” every week, according to the insider.

“Kylie stopped going to the show,” the person continued, “and she hasn’t been spotted in the audience since they broke up.” “JoJo is concentrating on the competition and giving everything she has. While she is going through a difficult moment, she is handling ‘DWTS’ professionally and is still smiling and giving her all. She doesn’t want to disappoint her supporters.” While Siwa and her “DWTS” partner Jenna Johnson have grown close, the 27-year-old “So You Think You Can Dance” graduate had “nothing to do” with the breakup, according to the source. Johnson is like a big sister to Siwa, according to the source.

Siwa may have hinted at the divorce earlier this month on social media. The YouTuber alluded to going through terrible times in her personal life in a cryptic Instagram post on October 8.

“This has been an EXTREMELY EXTREMELY EXTREMELY EXTREMELY E “My brain has never been more overwhelmed/overloaded with job and personal life,” Siwa said with a sequence of photographs and videos from a “DWTS” rehearsal “without going into great depth about her personal problems.

They had two gigs that week, according to Siwa, which meant double the effort. Despite the demands of her involvement, the young dancer expressed her delight at being a part of Season 30 of “DWTS.”

"This week has taught me a great deal. Keep your focus on the now. Smile in any way you can "she went on. "Do whatever it takes to be content. My brain has stopped working, my knees have been damaged, and my pet is adorable. That's exactly what comes to mind right now!" "Even though this week has been one of the worst in my life for so many reasons, it has also been one of the finest," she continued. Siwa and Prew began dating on January 8, although had previously been pals.