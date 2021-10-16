After the defeat to Leicester, Manchester United fans make a point to Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United were defeated 4-2 by Leicester on Saturday afternoon, their second defeat of the season.

Despite being considered title contenders at the start of the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be having trouble getting the best out of his star-studded roster.

With only eight games remaining, there is still time to turn things around, but United supporters are concerned about their current form.

At the top of the standings, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City are starting to pull away, and many United supporters believe that if they had Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, or Pep Guardiola, they would win the league.

Solskjaer brought in a number of high-profile players this summer, including Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United have already dropped points to Southampton, Everton, Aston Villa, and now Leicester this season.

Despite recent rumors about Solskjaer’s future at Old Trafford, the latest claims indicate that, despite their poor run, his status is ‘100 percent secure.’

However, other United fans believe that other managers, such as Klopp, would be able to bring the best out of the players.

Other United supporters said they ‘want Ole to succeed,’ but are concerned that they are now ‘a million miles away’ from the top three teams.

Liverpool’s next opponents will be their long-time rivals, who will clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

A win over Klopp’s side would undoubtedly relieve some of Solskjaer’s burden.

Even a win over their hated rival may not be enough to win over the bulk of their supporters.