After the death of his’second father,’ a man fears losing his home.

After a judicial struggle over a challenged will, a man has expressed concern that he will lose his home.

Carl Teasdale of Ellesmere Port claimed he held his surrogate father Charlie Beswick’s hand when he passed away in 2018.

The 57-year-old told The Washington Newsday that when he was 19, Charlie, also known as Mr Bez, took him under his wing and encouraged him to do things he shouldn’t have been doing.

Armed police ordered teenagers ‘don’t move or you’ll be shot.’

He stated, ” “I was a rough and ready young man who, at the age of 19, began getting engaged in things I shouldn’t have.

“However, I met Charlie, the owner of the Golden Star boxing gym on Princess Road, and he became my substitute father for the next 38 years.

“He taught me the difference between good and wrong – and he taught me well.”

Carl revealed that his father died before he was born, and his second father died of a brain tumor while he was a child, creating a void in his life that Charlie filled.

He stated, ” “For more than 50 years, Charlie had been helping to keep youngsters off the streets, and I was one of them.

“He was incredibly dedicated. He died in 2018 at the age of 81, following complications from a stomach and bowel procedure, and I was by his side, holding his hand as he died.” Carl claimed that Charlie had left him everything in his will, with the condition that he put all of the money back into the boxing gym, and thus into “keeping kids off the streets of Ellesmere Port for another 50 years.”

However, Charlie’s biological family challenged the will, and despite initially winning the first court battle, Carl lost on appeal, leaving him with a legal bill of £73,000, according to Carl.

He stated, ” “I could lose my home as a result of this; we aren’t certain yet, and I’m still waiting to hear from the bankruptcy lawyer.

“And I believe the gym will be forced to close by the end of the year.

“Due to Covid and the court struggle, we are currently on an extended lease. ”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”