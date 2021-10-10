After the ‘curse’ of Strictly Come Dancing, a Coronation Street star left the show for a life on a farm.

Some people think that a life in the spotlight is perfect, but one soap star has traded it all in for a more private life.

In Coronation Street, Jimi Mistry portrayed Kal Nazir.

In May 2015, Leanne Battersby’s fiancé Kal got caught up in the ITV soap’s Victoria Court flats fire disaster.

A gas canister next to him exploded in the conflagration sparked by Tracy Barlow after he waved Leanne to safety.

Jimi rose to prominence on Eastenders, but he also starred in Guy Ritchie’s RocknRolla, 2012, starring Danny Glover, Blood Diamond, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, and East is East.

So it’s understandable if the actor’s decision to leave entertainment entirely and live off the grid in Devon, as Yorkshire Live writes, may come as a surprise.

In 2010, Jimi appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC show’s famed ‘curse’ has become a well-known term, since it has seen the beginning and end of many relationships.

Jimi confirmed his romance with girlfriend Flavia Cacace, just weeks after she terminated her relationship with Matt DiAngelo, in true Strictly fashion.

Jimi and Flavia married in 2013, and their careers have taken a complete 180 degree turn.

Jimi has even retrained as a chef, and the couple now runs a personal training and nutrition business.

They live off-grid in North Devon, where they find tranquillity on their own farm.

Cooking was one of his “obsessions,” according to the East is East singer, who traveled to Leith’s School of Food and Wine to train in 2015 and finished the course with flying colors.

“I had been an actor for nearly 20 years, traveled the world, and seen pretty much everything an actor could, from Hollywood to soap operas, and everything in between… but I felt I wanted a change,” Jimi explained.