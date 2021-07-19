After the Covid contact ‘ping,’ certain NHS personnel will be able to avoid isolation and continue working.

The Government has announced that fully vaccinated NHS frontline workers in England would be allowed to continue working in “extraordinary circumstances” if they are “pinged” by the Covid contact tracing app.

The decision comes amid fears that increased staff absences due to the desire to self-isolate are putting unsustainable strain on health care services.

The exemption would only apply if the absence of workers posed a “substantial risk of injury,” according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Staff who are contacted by NHS Test and Trace and ordered to quarantine because they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus will still need a negative PCR test and daily lateral flow testing before returning to work.

Following a risk assessment by the management of the health or social care organization in question, decisions on which employees qualify will be made on a case-by-case basis.

“As we learn to live with this virus, it’s critical that we guarantee frontline personnel can continue to provide the greatest possible care and support to people across the country,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“By letting fully vaccinated frontline NHS and social care professionals to continue working when needed, these new guidelines will strengthen our collective defenses against this terrible virus.”

“With the number of cases continuing to grow, it is critical that we do everything we can to manage this virus and support our NHS and social care systems as they face rising demand and persistent pressure,” said UK Health Security Agency chief executive Dr Jenny Harries.

“For situations where there is a serious risk to health or safety as a result of staff absence or an essential service cannot run, we have offered particular guidance to NHS and social care settings.”