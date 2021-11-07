After the COVID-19 quarantine, Ed Sheeran performs on Saturday Night Live: ‘I Was Always Playing.’

Ed Sheeran performed on “Saturday Night Live” for the third time, just weeks after a positive COVID-19 test threatened to put his appearance on the show on hold.

Sheeran confirmed his condition and went into quarantine last month, only a day after “SNL” announced he will be a musical guest on the show on Oct. 23.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the British singer completed his isolation period earlier this week and was cleared to resume scheduled appearances, including “SNL.”

Sheeran made his Studio 8H debut as a celebrity guest in a “Dionne Warwick Show” comedy before performing two songs, “Shivers” and “Overpass Graffiti.”

He strummed his guitar while performing “Shivers,” the second single from his current album “=,” which was released on Oct. 29. He donned a fiery red sweater, dark wash trousers, and sneakers.

After his performance, the audience clapped and applauded him. On stage, he appeared to be in good spirits, with a wide smile on his face.

Sheeran returned later in the evening to close the show with an enthusiastic performance of “Overpass Graffiti.”

He altered his clothes for his second visit, opting for a white pullover and black sneakers. He fist-bumped members of his band after his performance.

After Sheeran — who is COVID-19-vaccinated — confirmed his diagnosis, an unnamed source earlier told Page Six that “SNL” producers were scrambling to find a substitute.

The singer, however, told SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” that he had always known he’d make it to “SNL,” despite the fact that his performance was still two weeks away when he first tested positive for the virus.

Sheeran also revealed that he was suffering from “really, really, really awful symptoms” for three days. But things improved after that. The musician revealed that he had been vaccinated and that he had a successful case.

“I’m not sure why there was such a big fuss about it. Everyone said they were looking for a replacement, but I was always playing that “He went on to explain. “I tested positive for COVID and revealed it a few days later since I had to cancel some plans. But it’s a strange thing to get something and then have to proclaim it to the rest of the world, and then… I’m out of it now, but I’m still being treated as if I had it.” Sheeran went on to say that he didn’t want to share the news with the world, but he couldn’t because he had to cancel. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.