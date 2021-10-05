After the contractor’s collapse, a motion was made for an emergency assessment of the “appalling” Lime Street project.

After the authority’s contractor went bankrupt, a motion will be made tonight to force Liverpool Council to conduct a “immediate review” of the controversial Lime Street makeover.

The project has been dubbed a “appalling mess” by councillors, and an emergency motion has been submitted to the Environmental Select Committee tonight.

Greenbank Labour Councillor Laura Robertson Collins introduced the resolution after resigning as cabinet member for the environment in April in protest at the Lime Street development.

A contractor working on the reconstruction of Lime Street has gone bankrupt.

She and a number of other councillors are concerned that the project, which would reduce Lime Street to a single lane in each direction and increase public space, may actually cut off south-to-north city bus routes.

It was reported yesterday that NMCN, the council’s principal contractor on the Lime Street project, has gone into administration after failing to sign off its 2020 accounts and receive re-financing.

The municipal council stated that it is awaiting more information before taking any action, but it appears that the contentious project, which had recently entered its last phase, will be postponed.

The announcement has given opponents of the plan another opportunity to call for a pause and rethinking of several major components of the project.

“This committee asks that the cabinet member urgently review the plans for Lime Street and utilizes this appalling mess as an opportunity to create a transportation system fit for a city that has declared a climate emergency and is being mandated to urgently clean up our air,” Cllr Robertson Collins will present a motion this evening.

The Greenbank Councillor isn’t the only one who wants to see things change.

“There’s an opportunity for a reset here,” City Centre Councillor Nick Small said yesterday night in response to news of NMCN’s management.

“Make Lime Street more bus-friendly, restore north-south bus connectivity, and eliminate the proposed new water feature. Instead, restore the old Steble Fountain.”

“Let’s use this chance given by a brief cessation of work to get it right now,” said Lib Dem leader Richard Kemp, who has long been a critic of the project.

