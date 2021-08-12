After the conclusion of ‘Kissing Booth 3,’ fans say the fourth film is ‘badly needed.’

“Kissing Booth 3” was released worldwide on Wednesday, revealing how Joey King’s Elle and Jacob Elordi’s Noah’s love story ended. However, some fans are dissatisfied with how the Netflix franchise’s third installment concluded.

Warning: There will be spoilers for the ending of “The Kissing Booth 3.”

“Kissing Booth 3” closed with a time leap, teasing a possible rekindled romance between Elle, a video game designer, and Noah, who is juggling offers from law firms in New York and Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Lee (Joel Courtney) and Rachel (Meganne Young) are back together and engaged after their high school breakup.

According to Decider, Noah asks Elle if she would be interested in going on a bike ride with him when he returns to town some years after their split.

Elle adds, “Sure, okay, if you have time,” to which Noah responds, “I have time.”

Elle notices him walking away, and Noah notices her staring at him.

The movie ended with them riding their bikes down the road and reaching out to one other.

Fans who had hoped to see Elle and Noah rekindle their romance before the film concluded flooded social media with requests for a fourth chapter.

One admirer wrote, “Badly needed ‘The Kissing Booth 4’ because of that conclusion!!”

Another commented, with a sobbing emoji, “Petition for Part 4 of ‘The Kissing Booth’!!!”

“Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, A third Twitter user has been added to the mix.

“How did ‘Kissing Booth 3′ finish like that?! Another user added, “My heart is screaming for a part 4!!!!!”

Fans, on the other hand, may never obtain the happy conclusion they desire. According to Cosmopolitan, Netflix’s official publicity materials referred to “The Kissing Booth 3” as the “last” installment in the saga.

The conclusion of the series with “Kissing Booth 3” made sense, according to the site, because it was based on author Beth Reekles’ novel trilogy. The third book, titled “The Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time,” hinted that the series was coming to a close.

The film’s cast members also stated that the third sequel would be the final installment of the “Kissing Booth” franchise.

Elordi told Vanity Fair, “This is indeed the last kiss.”

King hinted at this when she posted her first and last photo at the kissing booth on Instagram shortly after the debut of “Kissing Booth 3.”

“It was my first and final time in the booth. “They were five years apart,” King writes. “Thank. Brief News from Washington Newsday.