After the Christmas party video was leaked, Allegra Stratton resigned as Boris Johnson’s adviser.

Boris Johnson’s aide Allegra Stratton has resigned.

ITV News discovered video of Prime Minister David Cameron’s former spokeswoman and adviser Ed Oldfield, as well as other officials, talking about a “fictitious” Downing Street party.

“It wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine,” one assistant is heard saying during the rehearsal, which was filmed as part of a later-abandoned plan for Ms Stratton to lead televised news briefings.

“Is it okay to eat cheese and drink wine? It had been arranged for a business meeting “Ms. Stratton responded, much to the delight of the audience.

“This is recorded,” Ms Stratton continued, adding, “This fictional party was a business meeting… and it was not socially detached.”

Officers from the Metropolitan Police stated they are looking into the leaked footage for “possible breaches” of coronavirus legislation.

“I understand the rage and anguish that people feel,” she told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

“I am sorry to those of you who have lost loved ones, faced excruciating loneliness, or struggled with your business – I have presented my resignation to the Prime Minister this afternoon.”

“My words looked to make light of rules, rules that individuals were trying everything they could to follow,” she continued. “I never intended for that to happen.”