After the Christina Haack leak, Tarek El Moussa demands crew changes for the ‘Flip or Flop’ spin-off: Report.

According to a rumor, Tarek El Moussa would not allow “Flip or Flop” staff members to attend the set of his spinoff show.

According to TMZ, El Moussa, 40, was upset that his purported fight with ex-wife Christina Haack on the set of “Flip or Flop” last month was leaked.

As a result, his team recently went to the production firm and requested that all crew members who were there on the day he feuded with Haack be removed from the staff of his spinoff series “Flipping 101,” according to production insiders. His one-man show is about to enter its second season.

El Moussa is said to be angry that the purported freakout was leaked to the press, and he is attempting to prevent any additional leaks. According to TMZ, the production company, which also produces Haack’s “Christina on the Coast,” relocated some staff to accommodate his demand.

El Moussa’s desire, according to an unnamed person close to him, was more about wanting to work with a group that was excited for him and his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, and that they could trust not to reveal their wedding preparations.

The pair stated earlier this month that they had cancelled their original wedding plans and modified “everything.” They chose a new wedding planner, a new venue, and new invitations.

El Moussa and Haack had a fight on the set of their home remodeling show in July, according to TMZ. According to the outlet, he yelled at her because he didn’t appreciate the manner she communicated to him that she and the team were ready to film.

According to TMZ, El Moussa apparently went on a verbal rant, telling Haack that he “created” her and referring to her as a “washed-up loser.” He is also said to have made comparisons between her and his current fiancée.

An alleged source informed the site that tensions between the ex-couple had been rising since Haack admitted on Instagram to smoking toad venom, claiming it “reset my brain and expelled out years of anxiety in 15 minutes.” El Moussa was said to be worried about the safety of their children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.

Following the claimed confrontation, production reportedly broke them up and had the former couple finish filming separately. After a few days, they resumed filming together.

El Moussa was afterwards said to be “very sorry” about his on-set feud with his ex-wife, according to a source.

