After the bullying scandal, Chrissy Teigen teaches a valuable lesson about being a member of the ‘Cancel Club.’

Teigen hasn’t been active on social media in a long time. However, she was recently approached by the paparazzi while on her way to pick up her daughter, and she answered some of their questions.

When questioned about Addison Rae’s backlash after presenting herself to former President Donald Trump at UFC 264, the author of the “Cravings” cookbook delivered a safe response.

In a video released by TMZ, she added, “I’ve decided I’m not getting involved in anyone’s s–t ever again.”

Another inquired as to how long she could stay in the “cancel club.” “I don’t know, it could be forever,” John Legend’s wife joked. I’m not sure. “I’m not sure.”

Teigen appears to be attempting to move past the controversy that erupted after Courtney Stodden accused her of cyberbullying. After some people urged for her to be canceled in the aftermath of the bullying charges against her, the American model and TV personality stated she is focusing on her life.

She continued, “All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family.” “Everyone else is free to make their own decision.”

The former Sports Illustrated model also revealed that the other members of the “cancel club” reached out to her and treated her well. When asked what the best piece of advice she received from them, she remained silent.

She stated, “It’s a private group that we don’t talk about.”

Teigen addressed the cancel culture in an Instagram post last week. She posted a photo of herself at home with a lengthy text explaining how she was feeling in the wake of the online backlash.

“It’s so strange to act like nothing happened in this online realm yet feel like complete s–t in real life,” she wrote. “Going outside is unpleasant and unnatural, and being alone at home with my thoughts makes my melancholy mind run. But I’m aware that the way I’m managing things right now isn’t the best option. I’m confused and need to find my bearings again; I need to wake up; I urgently want to talk with you guys rather than pretending everything is fine.”

Teigen stated that she has learnt a great deal, but that just a few people understand her. She also stated that it is difficult.