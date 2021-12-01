After the birth of his son with Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter feels “deceived”: “She Lied To Me.”

Aaron Carter has called off his engagement to Melanie Martin, barely a week after the couple welcomed their first child together.

After nearly two years together and just days after the birth of their son Prince, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter announced his breakup with Martin on Twitter on Tuesday. He alluded to “a very significant deception” that occurred between Martin and Carter’s estranged twin sister, Angel, in his revelation.

“Melanie Martin and I have chosen to go our own ways for personal reasons. There was a huge falsehood, and my sister’s communication with my ex-fiancée wrecked everything since she was aware of what [A]ngel trying to do to me in court. Thank you, [Angel], for ruining my family. “God bless,” Carter concluded.

Carter chastised his sister for chatting to Martin behind his back just moments before the split was announced. He also revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Angel in nearly three years because he was served with a restraining order.

Carter said in another tweet that his “most devious, deceiving family” and his now-ex-fiancée have been “lying to me the whole time” as followers began questioning what was going on and what led to the separation. He didn’t go into detail, but he stated that he was surprised to learn that Martin had been interacting with his family, who allegedly wanted to throw him in prison and get him placed under conservatorship.

“I’m not even able to cry.” I’m completely taken aback. For the past two years, I’ve been deceived. My family will not abandon me. They want to sabotage everything. I’m now a single father. In a follow-up tweet, he stated, “The worst part about it is she knew what they were doing to me and she lied to me for two years.”

After 13 hours of labor and an emergency cesarean section, the “I Want Candy” singer appeared overjoyed when he announced the birth of his kid with Martin on Instagram last week. Carter even tweeted a photo of himself cutting the umbilical cord for the first time while seeing his son, Prince.

Carter stated that Martin had already told him that she was moving to Las Vegas with their son and a friend after the separation. He went on to add that he was taken aback because Martin supposedly had a backup plan all along and had told him about it.