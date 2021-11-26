After the birth of her ex-boyfriend Jamie’s baby, Louise Redknapp breaks her social media seclusion.

Jamie, who is now married to Swedish beauty Frida Andersson, announced the birth of his son Raphael Anders Redknapp earlier this week on social media.

Louise, on the other hand, is going about her business as usual, as seen by an Instagram Story in which she touted a paid collaboration with Peacocks Fashion.

The boys of Louise Redknapp want their mother to be their ex-wife. Jamie welcomes a new addition to the family. She made the first remark since her ex’s baby was born, saying, “It’s definitely coat weather.” She was wearing a green hooded coat with the hood pulled up over her head in the image that accompanied the text.

After her divorce from Jamie, the 47-year-old is said to be hunting for her “forever spouse.”

Louise’s children, Beau and her eldest son Charley, whom she shares with Jamie, are believed to want to see her in a relationship, according to a source.

Jamie, 48, shared a photo of himself wearing a grey tracksuit while his newborn slept to announce the arrival of his son.

“Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re madly in love, mum is doing so great,” Jamie posted on Instagram.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the excellent doctors and staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospitals. I can’t wait for him to meet my kids.”