After the attack, a shop worker was brought to the hospital with critical injuries.

After an unprovoked attack while working, a shop worker was transported to the hospital with significant injuries.

While working in a corner shop in Walton Vale, a man in his twenties was seriously assaulted by another man.

Officers arrived at the site at 6.10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 and discovered the victim had suffered serious hand injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated.

Since the attack, officers have used CCTV and conducted witness interviews, and they have now released a photograph of a guy they believe can help them with their investigation.

“This was a cruel, unjustified attack on a man who was only doing his job,” Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said.

“No one should have to go through this at their place of business, and despite the passage of time, we are committed to finding the perpetrator and bringing them to justice.

“We believe the individual in the picture may be able to help us with our inquiries.”

“If you recognize him, or if you were near the store on Walton Vale on Tuesday, July 27 and this photograph reminds you of any suspicious activity you may have witnessed, please come forward as soon as possible.”

Please contact the Merseyside Police social media bureau via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference 21000524056 if you have any information.

You can also phone 101 or Crimestoppers, which can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111, or fill out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.