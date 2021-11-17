After the actress’ son’married’ them, Halle Berry and Van Hunt have declared their relationship ‘official.’

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, Halle Berry’s 8-year-old son, Maceo, has already made her relationship with her boyfriend Van Hunt official.

The couple was asked on the red carpet at the AFI Fest screening of Berry’s newly released film “Bruised” in Hollywood over the weekend if they wanted to make things official.

“I would love to,” Hunt stated in answer.

“It is official,” Berry interjected.

Hunt commented, “Oh okay, that’s right, her son.” “Someone got married to us.” Berry has two children with her ex-boyfriends Gabriel Aubry and Olivier Martinez: Nahla Ariela Aubry, 13, and Maceo, eight.

Hunt was also asked to pick three of his songs that he could tie to Berry during the brief discussion.

Hunt referred to “Before stating, “Well, there’s a line in there about reckoning with a beauty and the only thing…,” he went on to remark, “There’s a passage in there about reckoning with a beauty and the only thing… I can’t even finish, you see…” “Supposed to get right down beneath the sheets,” Berry continued, adding that her favorite song is “Seconds of Pleasure,” which was released in 2012.

“Well, ‘Seconds of Pleasure,’ it relates to Halle in that she enjoys a good shuffle beat,” Hunt said of the song’s relationship to Berry.

He also explained how the “chord changes correspond to how she’s both complex and hilarious” throughout the song.

Given Berry’s recent success, Hunt lauded the actress for her “fantastic” performance, noting that she not only directed but also produced the film.

“She also produced, which I don’t believe she intended to accomplish. But she ended up having to produce the film as well, which was an incredible achievement “he stated

During the interview, Berry’s decision to take up the project was also discussed. The characters in the picture, according to the actress, are “closest to humanity and what we’re all fighting and dealing with, fighting our way through.” “My well is really deep. It’s a good day for me when I get to dive into my well and draw out my character after a long life full of ups and downs “she continued.

Berry plays a humiliated MMA fighter yearning for peace in her life in the film, which also stars Valentina Shevchenko, Sheila Atim, Shamier Anderson, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

The film “Bruised” will be released in theaters on Wednesday. On November 24, it will be available on Netflix.