After the ‘Activist’ controversy, Julianne Hough shares the ‘Greatest’ lesson she learned.

Julianne Hough is speaking out about “The Activist” and what she learnt after the proposed reality show received a lot of attention.

Hough spoke with People on Saturday at the Environmental Media Association Awards at Gearbox LA in Van Nuys, California, where she weighed in on the reality show that CBS has now repackaged as a documentary following widespread criticism of its approach.

The response prompted the “Dancing With the Stars” alum, who was set to serve as a judge on the show, “more of a fire to focus on the things that need attention,” she said.

“I think the most important thing I learnt is to pay attention to what’s going on, acquire knowledge, and try to learn,” Hough told the site. “I believe that learning, growing, and being open to new viewpoints is the most important thing you can do.” “The Activist” was conceived as a competition show in the vein of “X-Factor.” According to CBS, it was planned to pit six activists against one other in an attempt to “deliver substantial change to one of three critical universal causes: health, education, and the environment.”

The show’s judges were meant to be Hough, Usher, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and it was supposed to gauge participants’ success on social media participation.

However, social media users panned the show, calling it “tone-deaf” and alleging that the format distorts the genuine character and objective of activists. Some compared it to “Black Mirror” and “The Hunger Games,” while others said that the judges were unqualified to judge activism.

In September, CBS stated that the show would no longer be a reality competition and would instead be a documentary special. It will not air on October 22 as originally planned.

“I do not claim to be an activist and totally believe that the judging element of the show missed the mark and, furthermore, that I am not suited to act as a judge,” Hough informed followers through Instagram at the time, in response to criticism of the show and the judges’ lineup.

Hough recently apologized for using blackface at a Halloween party in 2013, when she dressed up as “Crazy Eyes,” a character performed by Uzo Aduba in “Orange Is the New Black,” at a Beverly Hills gala.

“The Activist” was supposed to be an inspiring show that showed “the passion, long hours, and inventiveness” that CBS had hoped for. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.