After testing positive for COVID-19, BTS’ Suga assures fans that he is’very much okay.’

Min Yoon-gi, better known as Suga, of BTS, has reassured fans that he is fine and is continuing to get treatment at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

After returning to South Korea from the United States, where the group finished four gigs and performed at iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball concert, Suga, BTS’ leader, RM, and the group’s elder member, Jin, all tested positive for the virus.

The 28-year-old BTS lead rapper wrote on Weverse for the first time since Big Hit Music confirmed his diagnosis on Dec. 24 to comfort his followers about his condition.

“I’m perfectly fine. Don’t be too concerned! “According to Koreaboo, he stated.

BTS supporters, commonly known as ARMY, breathed a sense of relief and took to Twitter to thank Suga for his kindness.

“Even though he was going through a difficult situation, he came to reassure us merely to ease our fears; he’s the sweetest and most significant person I know; I adore him. The most important things to him are his pleasure and health. Our Yoongi should eat well, get plenty of rest, and recover quickly “a fan remarked

Suga returned to South Korea on December 23 and completed PCR testing as well as the 10-day travel quarantine.

The next day, he was found to be positive for COVID-19.

BTS members had two doses of vaccine against the virus in August, according to Big Hit Music. Furthermore, the agency stated that after returning from the United States, Suga had no touch with any members of BTS. It also revealed that the “Daechwita” artist was free of the disease’s symptoms.

After their immensely successful “Permission to Dance” gigs, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope have taken an official sabbatical from boyband activities.

RM, Suga, and Jin had personal travels in the United States, but the rest of the group chose to return home as soon as their obligations in the United States were fulfilled.

Jin arrived in South Korea on December 6 and was subjected to a 10-day quarantine. After two negative tests, he was removed from quarantine. However, he had moderate flu-like symptoms a few days later. On Christmas Day, he tested positive for the virus.

RM, on the other hand, returned from the United States on December 17 and was quarantined. On Dec. 25, he tested positive for the virus as well. According to the agency, he is also not experiencing any symptoms.