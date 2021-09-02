After telling his followers to avoid vaccines, Joe Rogan tests positive for COVID-19.

Joe Rogan, a podcast presenter who has questioned the need for coronavirus immunizations on multiple occasions, has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the 54-year-old comedian and podcaster, best known as the presenter of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” posted a video message to Instagram.

“I experienced fevers, sweats, and I realized what was going on on Saturday night,” he stated in the video, adding that he was “isolated” from his family after developing COVID-19 symptoms and sleeping in a “different part” of his house.

He said he had a headache and a fever on Saturday night and was tested the next day. He said, “We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of medications.”

Within three days, Rogan stated he felt better. “It is what it is,” he said, “and it is the insane moment we are living in.”

Rogan ended, “A lovely genuine thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so fast and easily.”

He has rescheduled an event that was scheduled for this Friday to Oct. 24 due to his health.

Many celebrities expressed their shock at the revelation, with some criticizing the podcaster for not wearing a mask.

“All of this could have been avoided if you had only worn a mask,” said auto racer BJ Baldwin. “Ivermectin _.. delighted you are feeling better, Joe,” wrote mixed martial artist Chris Weidman, “glad you kicked the s–t out of Covid so quickly.” You are now a member of the antibody club!”

Rogan said on his podcast in April that he would not encourage his children to get vaccines, adding, “If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, I don’t believe you need to worry about this.”

He also advised his audience to avoid vaccinations. It’s unclear whether Rogan has been vaccinated.

The comedian most recently appeared in the television shows “UFC 25 Years in Short” and “Silicon Valley.”