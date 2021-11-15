After Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ short film, Jake Gyllenhaal was spotted.

Over the weekend, Jake Gyllenhaal walked out in Los Angeles while Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” got the internet talking about their previous relationship.

The “Velvet Buzzsaw” actor, 40, was in attendance at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards on Saturday to support his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, 43, who won the breakthrough director award for her directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” according to Page Six.

At the occasion, Gyllenhaal also honored Mandell Winter and David Esparza, the sound editors for his Netflix feature “The Guilty.”

Swift, 31, made an appearance at the event only hours after releasing her single “All Too Wed.”