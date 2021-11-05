After taking four children to the grocery store, Jessa Duggar shares a recent mother achievement.

It was an accomplishment for Jessa Duggar to take all four of her children to the grocery store, including her newborn.

On Wednesday, the “Counting On” actress shared a photo of her children on Instagram. Spurgeon, 5, is seen clutching the grocery cart while his siblings Henry, 4, Ivy, 2, and 3-month-old Fern are inside. The 28-year-old reality personality followed the photo with a lengthy caption explaining why she felt so strongly about it.

“That feeling you get when you have a new baby and you finally work up the nerve to stop ordering groceries and take the whole family to the shop for the first time… and by some miracle, you complete your shopping list and return to your car with everyone and everything, “Jessa penned a letter.

“And you know in the back of your mind that millions of other people do this all the time,” she added, “but for a brief moment, you feel [oncoming first and woman superhero emojis].”

Several moms responded on Jessa’s article, expressing their sympathy for her situation. One woman claimed that her 3-month-old daughter was not in the mood when she took her to the grocery store, and a kind woman passed by and reminded her that she was a good mother, so she cried.

“Shopping for groceries might be a chore. You’ve got this, girl! “Added the netizen.

Joy Duggar Forsyth congratulated Jessa, writing “Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss Carlin Bates added, “Super Momma.”

Another mother offered a humorous anecdote about a youngster who “barely makes it through the grocery store alive!” Another mother stated she had recently given birth to her third child and “luckily managed to get to the grocery shop today.” “You go, mama!” she wrote, encouraging Jessa. In July, Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, had their fourth child. On Instagram, she announced the birth of her youngest child by posting a photo of herself crying as she carried her newborn in her arms in a hospital bed. She did not, however, announce the gender of their child at the time.

In the caption, she said, “Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!”

Jessa's pregnancy has been documented on her YouTube channel. She said her due date was just three days away a few days before her delivery, but that it was still a little early because she was five days late with her first.