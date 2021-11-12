After taking a ‘risk’ with Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard issued a warning about Liverpool’s possibilities.

Ian Rush believes Steven Gerrard is taking a risk by taking over at Aston Villa, but is confident he will not be sidetracked by the possibility of returning to Liverpool in the future.

After three and a half years in command at Rangers, where he won the Scottish title last season, Gerrard was named Villa manager on Thursday.

With Jurgen Klopp’s contract set to end in the summer of 2024, the 41-year-old has long been mentioned as a possible successor at Anfield.

Rush had mixed results under the guidance of former Liverpool players, winning a slew of trophies under Kenny Dalglish but having a more difficult time under Graeme Souness.

But Gerrard’s record goalscorer insists he won’t be thinking about the future as he begins to establish himself in the Premier League.

“I know a lot of people see it as a stepping stone to eventually replacing Jurgen Klopp, but at the end of the day, Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Stevie spent almost his entire career there, so it’s only natural that he’d want to manage the club one day,” he said “Rush remarked.

“But I don’t believe that’ll be on his mind right now; he’ll be focused on giving his best for Aston Villa, see how he gets on, and go from there.”

“In the past, we’ve had club icons take over at Liverpool, and it’s been fantastic, but there have also been instances when it hasn’t quite worked out, but it’s a risk you have to take if the opportunity arises.” But make no mistake: Stevie will be completely focused on the task at hand “”Casa.” “Having said that, choosing the Villa position is a risk because if it doesn’t work out, it will hurt his prospects of gaining the Liverpool job down the road,” Rush continued.

“Stevie can’t afford to think too far ahead, though; he must have no regrets about the road he chooses in his managerial career, and this is an excellent opportunity to hone his skills as a top manager.

“It’s not going to happen.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”