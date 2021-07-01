After Switzerland’s Euro 2020 success, Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri has been given a new job.

Xherdan Shaqiri has expressed his delight at being named captain of Switzerland in the absence of Granit Xhaka, who is suspended for the match against Spain on Friday night.

The Liverpool midfielder has been a standout for the Swiss national team, scoring twice and assisting once so far at the European Championships to enable them reach their first international quarter-final since hosting the 1954 World Cup.

And, with the 29-year-old poised to skipper the national team in a competitive match for the first time, he is eager to assist Switzerland extend their tournament run.

“I am ecstatic to be able to lead the squad in such a big match,” Shaqiri told reporters. “However, I will prepare as usual, as I do before every match.” “I’m not going to make any changes.

“I never change, even when I’m wearing the captain’s armband, because I’m happy and the same whether I’m wearing it or not.

“I’m honored to lead the team in such a critical match tomorrow, and I’ll do my best to demonstrate my abilities and traits on the field to assist the team.”