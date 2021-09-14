After suffering a back injury while filming “Prisoner’s Daughter,” Kate Beckinsale is “feeling better.”

Kate Beckinsale offered fans an update on her condition after suffering an accident on the set of her upcoming film, “Prisoner’s Daughter,” in Las Vegas on Friday.

The 48-year-old Hollywood actress shared a health update on Instagram on Monday. Beckinsale shared a selfie taken from her hospital bed, revealing her IV drip and hospital bracelet.

She stated in the caption, “Feeling a lot better,” before thanking her followers for all the “kind messages and love” they sent her online after learning of her hospitalization.

Despite her assurances to her friends and fans that she is now doing well, several of them were concerned.

Wes Mack, a musician and actor, wrote on her post, “Hope you’re feeling 100 percent real soon.”

“There is so much affection. I’m so sorry, my bright light; you must be in a lot of agony. Actress Selma Blair wrote, “Recover well.”

“He appears to be serious. “Wishing you a swift recovery,” a supporter said.

The actress from “Underworld” threw out her back while filming her upcoming feature in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. The event was so serious, sources told the publication at the time, that Beckinsale had to be evacuated to the nearest hospital by ambulance.

Beckinsale had been staying at MGM Grand’s The Signature for roughly a week when the event occurred. Details on what happened are scant, and the actress’s representative did not respond to a request for comment from the media source.

Beckinsale hinted the project she was working on two days before the incident when she uploaded a photo of herself wearing a white lace dress with fishnet tights and black boots. In the Instagram snapshot she published, she was also seen sporting a range of accessories.

According to People, in addition to Beckinsale, the suspenseful thriller penned by Mark Bacci also stars Brian Cox, Ernie Hudson, and Tyson Ritter.

After serving 12 years in jail, an ex-convict named Max (Cox) is attempting to reconnect with his daughter (Beckinsale) and the latter’s son.