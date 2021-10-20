After straying off the road and slamming into a tree, ‘Great Dad’ perished instantaneously.

On Sunday, June 6th, Richard Michael Walters, of Liverpool, was riding his motorcycle down the side of the A59 in Clitheroe, Lancashire, when he was killed.

The 56-year-old, known as Ricky to his friends and family, was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle out to Scarborough and back, according to LancsLive.

The father had owned the motorcycle for four years and was traveling beside his “lifelong friend” Derek Owens, who was riding ahead of him on his motorcycle.

Mr Walters, an HGV driver from Lorenzo Drive in Liverpool, was a “fastidious and cautious” rider, according to an inquest held at Accrington Town Hall today (October 20).

“He was careful with his motorcycle and a cautious rider,” said Coroner Richard Taylor, reading excerpts from Mr Owens’ statement.

“You describe him as a long-time buddy and riding partner, and you ride your bikes on a regular basis, something you’ve done for nearly 40 years.

“You say Michael was a good and confident rider, but he was a little careful about speed; he would go no faster than the speed limit.”

Mr Walters was driving down the A59 between Whalley and Langho, headed towards Blackburn, when he suddenly veered off to the left and smashed into a tree, according to the inquest.

Eye-witness Steven Dawson, who was driving directly behind Mr Walters in his Audi, witnessed the collision.

“It was around lunchtime, and I was driving to Blackburn from Clitheroe, and I followed the motorcycle for approximately a mile,” Mr Dawson recalled.

“There was nothing unusual about it.”

“He was just driving in a straight path, not particularly fast, and then turned left into a tree out of nowhere.”

“There was no sign of him attempting to avoid something, no braking, turning, or wobbling, and nothing was approaching from the opposite direction.”

Mr Dawson went on to say that it was “nearly like I imagine it would be if someone had just had a stroke,” and that “no attempt to reverse the manoeuvre” was made.

