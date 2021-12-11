After Steven Gerrard’s ’embarrassing’ accusation, Michael Owen and Paul Merson agree on Liverpool.

Liverpool will be hoping to keep their good streak going as they look to win their fifth league game in a row.

With a win over Aston Villa, Jurgen Klopp’s side may take top of the table if Manchester City loses to Wolves.

Steven Gerrard’s club, on the other hand, has put in a string of strong performances since his arrival, winning three of their four games and losing only 2-1 to Manchester City.

And, ahead of the game, commentators have predicted how Gerrard’s Villa will fare against Liverpool.

“Divock Origi, Liverpool’s super-sub, had another memorable moment. He deserves a lot of credit; it’s never easy to come on and perform well, much less in such an important situation. At the moment, there appears to be a very positive vibe throughout the club.

“In terms of Villa, there’s only one place to start: Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield! Stevie has made an excellent start to his leadership role, and I’m sure he’ll like it. He’ll undoubtedly have a warm welcome, but I doubt he’ll be satisfied after the game! “After a difficult season last year, Liverpool has a lot of momentum and is looking to bounce back to their best. I see a 3-1 victory.” Merson, Paul “Steven Gerrard will be jittery as he returns to Anfield, fearful that his team will be humiliated.

“At Aston Villa, Gerrard has made significant changes, causing the team to press more, work harder, and play with greater vigour.

“However, they are a very erratic team, and if they start like they did against Leicester, it might be a disaster.

“Villa is up against a team that can blow you away in a New York Minute, and if they go off at any point, it might all be over in a flash.

“Up top, Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings are a solid combination, but when everyone is fit and Leon Bailey, Bertrand Traore, Trezeguet, and Anwar El Ghazi all want to play, the difficulty arises.

“I think they’ll cause Liverpool difficulties, but I don’t think they’ll gain anything out of it.”

