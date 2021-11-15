After spraining her back, Queen Elizabeth skips the Remembrance Day ceremony with “great regret.”

The monarch had been advised to take a few weeks off, which was set to conclude on Saturday. The Queen had planned to attend Remembrance Day on Sunday, but due to a sprained back, she was unable to do so and return to her official duties.

“The Queen has decided this morning, with great sadness, that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph due to a sprained back. Her Majesty is dissatisfied that she will be unable to attend the service “In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: