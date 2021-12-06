After ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in a biopic.

After “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland will take a break from Spider-Man to focus on another demanding part in a future Fred Astaire biopic.

The 25-year-old actor revealed to the Associated Press that he will next be seen as the renowned actor-singer-dancer in an upcoming Sony film while promoting his latest excursion as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in London.

At the London premiere of “No Way Home,” Holland informed the news agency, “I shall be playing Fred Astaire.”

The actor claimed that former Sony CEO Amy Pascal personally gave him the part, despite the fact that the contact occurred at an inconvenient time.

“Earlier, she FaceTimed me. Holland grinned as he said, “I was in a bath.” “And we had a great FaceTime conversation.” Holland also revealed that the project’s script “came in a week ago.” They haven’t given it to him yet, so he hasn’t had a chance to read it.

It’s unclear who wrote the biopic’s script, but Pascal has been eyeing Holland for the role since the concept was introduced, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He is one of the few performers working today who is as versatile as he is. Pascal told GQ of Holland last month, “And he’s the hardest-working guy I know.”

Despite the fact that Holland is currently concentrating on his acting career, he is no stranger to musical theater. In 2017, he even demonstrated his dance abilities by doing a mashup of “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Umbrella” for “Lip Sync Battle.”

Holland’s new project would not be the first to chronicle the life of the late Hollywood star. According to Vulture, Amazon Studios is now working on a biography starring Jamie Bell as Fred Astaire and Margaret Qualley as Ginger Rogers.

Meanwhile, viewers will witness Holland in another action-packed picture before he entertains the audience with his dance skills in the biography. In February 2022, the big-screen adaptation of the “Uncharted” PlayStation franchise, in which he plays Nathan Drake, will be released.