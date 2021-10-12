After ‘SNL,’ are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West back together? ‘Nothing has changed,’ according to the report.

According to a source, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not resumed their romance.

Rumors have circulated in recent weeks that West, 44, and Kardashian, 40, are getting back together as they continue to show support for one another despite their protracted divorce. When the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum made her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend, the rapper was reportedly in the audience.

Despite Kardashian using her married name many times on “SNL,” an unnamed insider informed Page Six that “nothing has changed” between the former couple.

“They’re not reuniting,” the source continued. “They are still friends and he is still her family. They’ve been working on their friendship for the sake of the children, and they’re still there for each other. He’ll always be her brother, and they’ll always be there for each other.” Kardashian and West were pictured together many times in New York City, but they stayed at separate hotels “the entire week” while she was there, according to the source.

According to the insider, Kardashian stayed at The Ritz-Carlton on Central Park South. The Yeezy founder, on the other hand, is said to have chosen to stay at the Pendry Manhattan West.

According to Page Six, West did attend the reality star’s rehearsals and gave her some advise for her performance.

The hip-hop artist and producer, who has never hosted “SNL” but has appeared on the show seven times, was also seen with Kardashian as she left her hotel on her way to the event on Saturday.

An eyewitness told Page Six that West and Kardashian kept waving and making eye contact while she was giving her “SNL” monologue. However, just after the show began, he reportedly exited the audience and returned backstage. He also skipped out on his ex’s “SNL” afterparty.

Kardashian made light of her divorce from West throughout her monologue. She called him “the greatest rapper of all time,” as well as “the wealthiest Black man in America” and “a talented, bonafide genius who gave me four amazing children.” “So you have to know when I divorced him, it boiled down to one thing — his personality,” Kardashian remarked. “I know it sounds cruel, but people often tell me that comedy is born from truth. And if there’s one thing I’m constantly aiming for, it’s authenticity.” After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February. North, 8, and Chicago, 3, are their daughters, while Saint, 3, is their boy. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.