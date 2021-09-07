After smashing onto Southport Pier, the wagon driver ran.

After a lorry collided with Southport Pier this afternoon, a busy Merseyside route remains closed.

The driver is claimed to have fled the area before being apprehended by police personnel.

“We were notified just before 1.20pm today, after allegations of a wagon colliding with Southport Pier,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“The vehicle is thought to have fled the scene after the incident. Officers have tracked down the driver and are in the process of speaking with him.

“There have been no reports of injuries, and structural engineers are on their way to see if any damage has occurred.

“Road closures have been implemented, and vehicles are advised to avoid the area.

“The collision is still being investigated.”

Engineers were dispatched to the pier to assess the damage, and hundreds of guests were asked to leave while the assessment was carried out.

It isn’t the first time a vehicle has collided with the Grade II-listed building.

A huge freight vehicle collided with the pier’s underbelly in July of last year.

Some of the pier’s venues were closed after the incident because they couldn’t be accessible, but they were able to reopen once Sefton Council decided the pier was safe.

The engineers’ results have yet to be recorded, therefore Marine Drive remains closed.

Anyone with information that could assist police should contact @MerPolCC or @MerPolTraffic on Twitter, referencing log 512 from September 7.