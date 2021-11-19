After skipping This Morning, Holly Willoughby reveals a family announcement.

Holly Willoughby has welcomed a new addition to her family.

This week has been difficult for the presenter, since she was forced to leave This Morning due to a stomach bug.

Josie Gibson, who co-hosted with Phillip Schofield, took her place as the mother of three.

After breaching BBC guidelines, Nick Knowles was removed on DIY SOS.

Holly thanked the Bristolian presenter for filling in on Instagram stories as she said she wouldn’t be back on This Morning until Monday.

Holly, on the other hand, stated she was ‘feeling lot better’ since meeting her new friend.

Holly revealed everything on her website, Wylde Moon, including the fact that her family now has a new golden retriever puppy named Bailey.

Holly expressed herself as follows: “The WYLDE Moonboard for this month is a little unusual. It’s been taken over by fluffy creatures!” Bailey, the Golden Retriever, is the newest addition of Holly’s household.

“Bailey came into our life this month and has completely transformed our lives.

“Since she was able to speak, my daughter has been pushing for us to get a dog, and we have been waiting for the ideal time for a dog to fit into our family life.

“It’s now or never. This delectable little ball of energy rushed into our world and immediately made us wonder why we had waited so long.

“She’s been fantastic at getting us all out of the home and into the garden for long walks.

“The youngsters spent more time on screens than usual during the lockdown, but Bailey has come in and pressed a large paw-shaped reset button for all of us…

“Of course, we’re head over heels in love.”

Holly said, ” “I was sick with a stomach illness last week, and I wasn’t feeling well for the next 48 hours.

“I couldn’t take the kids to school, go to work, or take Bailey for a walk, but it didn’t stop Bailey from affectionately sitting at my feet all day.

“I didn’t have the heart to tell her that the faint smell of dog food was making me feel even worse, but just having her there made me feel so much better.”