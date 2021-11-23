After signing a three-year contract extension with Food Network, Bobby Flay earns a lot of money.

Bobby Flay isn’t planning on leaving his current network. The 56-year-old restaurateur and TV personality recently inked a three-year extension to his deal with the Food Network.

Flay and Discovery’s lifestyle channel have finally struck an agreement on his contract renewal, Variety exclusively learned Monday, weeks after it was disclosed that the celebrity chef was ready to cut ties with the Food Network due to disagreements over financial aspects of the pact.

The deal’s specifics were not revealed, but according to the site, he would remain with Discovery until his 30th anniversary in the television industry. It will also broaden the scope of Flay’s Rock Shrimp Productions, which produces the majority of his shows on the network.

Although it is unclear how much Flay is being paid for his prolonged stay, previous rumors said that the celebrity chef was wanting $100 million from the Food Network when they were still negotiating.

“Bobby wanted a contract for around $100 million,” a source told People recently.

Another source told the newspaper that Flay was looking for a broad deal that included lengthier terms and a broader scope of activity, rather than just money.

Negotiations purportedly stopped because the Food Network was unwilling to give in to Flay’s demands, with one insider claiming that the corporation ultimately decided to move forward without him.

In an interview with Variety, Flay revealed that there were some stressful times during the discussion of his contract extension. He also stated that there was a “long stop” along the road, but that the conversations persisted and that they eventually achieved an agreement.

“We’re ecstatic to continue Bobby Flay’s lengthy association with Food Network.” In a statement, Food Network President Courtney White stated, “He captivates our audience with his extraordinary culinary expertise, fierce competitive spirit, and inimitable ability to express a deep passion for food.”

“Although these renewal conversations took a little longer than planned,” Flay told the New York Post, “the essential point is that both sides are delighted that we can now develop on an existing rock strong basis.”

The Irish-American cookbook author will continue filming new episodes of "Beat Bobby Flay" and his other project with his 25-year-old daughter now that he has guaranteed his term.