After she and her kid suffer a panic attack in the Vue cinema, the Coronation Street star lashes out.

After she and her son both suffered panic attacks on a recent trip, a Coronation Street actress has slammed a theatre.

When Natasha Naomi Rea and her 10-year-old son went to see the rated-15 picture Suicide Squad at Vue cinema, they were confronted with an ID issue, according to Manchester Evening News.

The tickets were granted to them at the box office when they said they didn’t have evidence of age, according to the soap actress, who has also appeared in series such as Emmerdale and Doctors. However, this was later contested by another member of staff as they made their way to the screening.

Natasha suffers from anxiety and bipolar disorder, and she claims that the scenario at Manchester Printworks has disturbed her and her son Luciano.

“Then Luciano’s hand tremor began, and I began to feel anxious,” she explained. He couldn’t control the shaking in his hand because I was hyperventilating.

“When he started talking about how we didn’t have a mask, I told him I didn’t need one.

“I was irritated by their rudeness. He continued to obstruct us.”

Natasha, who starred as a prisoner in Coronation Street in 2018, was given a refund and the pair departed the club, but she afterwards took to Twitter to express her dissatisfaction with the situation.

“Service from @vuecinemas Manchester was really disgusting!” she tweeted.

“You need to learn how to treat persons with invisible illnesses, because you gave me and Luciano panic attacks!

“I’m not coming back!” exclaims the narrator.

Luciano, according to Natasha, has a “older head on his shoulders” and had previously seen 15 rated films at the same cinema with her.

Instead, she took her son bowling and urged people to be more conscious of their “invisible impairment.”

“I believe that places ought to provide far better customer service to folks who may have an invisible illness,” she stated.

“I believe that when you need to be alone, there should be places to go on the train, at restaurants, and at the movies.

“It’s impossible for me to have people in my space.”

Natasha is a Bipolar UK ambassador and the author of “Me, Myself, and Bipolar Brenda,” a book on living with bipolar disease. “The summary has come to an end.”