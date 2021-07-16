After Sharon Osbourne’s departure from “The Talk,” Jerry O’Connell said, “Change Is Good.”

Following Sharon Osbourne’s departure, Jerry O’Connell is excited and looking forward to mixing things up at “The Talk.”

Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth welcomed O’Connell, the first full-time male co-host of the CBS daytime talk show, to the panel on Wednesday.

Carrie Ann Inaba, their fourth panelist, is now on leave as she deals with a variety of health challenges.

“It’s an exciting time,” O’Connell said of his new job to Entertainment Tonight. It’s a novel concept. It’s different and new. Change is a positive thing. Change is a positive thing. You must do things that frighten you and shake things up a little.”

O’Connell also complimented his co-hosts, describing them as “very warm” and “kind.”

Following the revelation, he told ET’s Matt Cohen backstage at the concert, “I believe after this year and a half that we’ve all been through, I wanted to have some fun.” “This is the first time in a year and a half that I haven’t been in my underpants at my house. I just wanted to have a good time, and I believe that’s exactly what we’ll do on ‘The Talk.'”

When asked what he thinks he’ll bring to the show, O’Connell commended his co-hosts again, saying he just hopes to add to the camaraderie and skill currently there on the panel.

He explained, “What I think I emphasize at ‘The Talk’ is just us having fun.” “If someone says anything or tells a tale that makes me laugh or that I find interesting or hilarious, we’re going to hammer it. We’re going in straight now. I believe it is primarily about us deconstructing the stories while having a wonderful time doing it. I believe the only thing that happens is that viewers are accustomed to seeing other individuals on the show because you are a fresh character.”

According to The Wrap, O’Connell has been in talks with CBS for the job since at least May.

Following an investigation into her angry altercation with Sheryl Underwood during the show’s March 10 broadcast, the network confirmed Osbourne’s departure from “The Talk” on March 26.

During the broadcast, Osbourne defended her pal Piers Morgan in the wake of controversy following his contentious remarks about Meghan Markle’s mental health disclosures during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Days after the show aired, she apologized for her statements, but she has since been accused of racism. Brief News from Washington Newsday.