After sharing a ‘unacceptable’ photo, the pub was told to erase social media.

After posting a provocative picture on social media, the Guelder Rose in Southport has received calls for the account to be deleted.

The famed beachside tavern sparked outrage when it uploaded a photo of one of their roast dinners with ketchup splashed all over it.

“We need help solving a team debate,” the Facebook post read.

“Is ketchup appropriate for a roast dinner?”

Yes. No.”

“Show us where you stand on the debate.”

The tweet sparked a lot of discussion, with the majority of people calling it inappropriate.

“What a HORRIBLE thing to put to a delicious roast – loathe ketchup,” one man said.

Another man was quick to inform the pub that the account had been deactivated. “Delete your account, this is unacceptable,” he wrote.

One person handled the situation admirably. “I think it’s a matter of personal taste,” he remarked.

“I wouldnâ€TMt put ketchup on a roast because it would ruin it for me.”